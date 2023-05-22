Blue Jays bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (25-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-14, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Rays: Trevor Kelley (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -122, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 21-4 at home and 34-14 overall. The Rays have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .271.

Toronto has a 25-22 record overall and a 12-13 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .304 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 13-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-36 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .