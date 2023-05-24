Springer leads Blue Jays against the Rays after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (26-23, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-15, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -200, Blue Jays +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays after George Springer had four hits on Tuesday in a 20-1 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay is 22-5 in home games and 35-15 overall. The Rays are 25-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 26-23 record overall and a 13-14 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .266.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 27 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBI for the Blue Jays. Springer is 16-for-42 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .300 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (neck), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .