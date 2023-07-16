A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Sports

Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0

Chicago Fire midfielder Gastón Giménez, center, leaps over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire midfielder Gastón Giménez, center, leaps over Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC defender Aimé Mabika, right, holds back Chicago Fire forward Kei Kamara in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Toronto FC defender Aimé Mabika, right, holds back Chicago Fire forward Kei Kamara in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, fouls Toronto FC's Latif Blessing in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, fouls Toronto FC’s Latif Blessing in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, fouls Toronto FC's Latif Blessing in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, fouls Toronto FC’s Latif Blessing in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire midfielder Jairo Torres, left, hugs Kacper Przybyłko after Przybyłko's goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. The Fire won 1-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire midfielder Jairo Torres, left, hugs Kacper Przybyłko after Przybyłko’s goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Toronto FC, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. The Fire won 1-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, and Toronto FC's Latif Blessing battles for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, and Toronto FC’s Latif Blessing battles for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, left, pushes Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill, second from left, to the pitch in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, left, pushes Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill, second from left, to the pitch in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC defenders Shane O'Neill, left, and Sigurd Rosted, right, cut off Chicago Fire forward Georgios Koutsias, center, from the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Toronto FC defenders Shane O’Neill, left, and Sigurd Rosted, right, cut off Chicago Fire forward Georgios Koutsias, center, from the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC defender Shane O'Neill, front left, cuts Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, back left, off from the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill, front left, cuts Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, back left, off from the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola, left, and Chicago Fire midfielder Fabian Herbers, right, are unable to handle the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola, left, and Chicago Fire midfielder Fabian Herbers, right, are unable to handle the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda, right, is unable to handle a cornerkick as Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Fire defender Mauricio Pineda, right, is unable to handle a cornerkick as Toronto FC midfielder Kobe Franklin, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Przybyłko used an assist from Miguel Navarro to score his fourth goal of the season. Chris Brady saved one shot to help the Fire (8-7-8) hold Toronto without a goal in three straight matches for the first time in club history. Chicago has two wins and a tie in the last three meetings after going 0-11-3 in the previous 14.

Sean Johnson made four saves in his first start for Toronto (3-11-10) since June 10. Johnson left the club to play for the United States in Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

The Fire have won three in a row and five of their last six after winning just three times in the first 17 matches. Chicago has won three straight matches just one other time since the start of the 2018 season.

Toronto has lost six in a row and been outscored 12-1. The club had used a league-high 34 players this season entering the match.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Toronto will host CF Montreal. Chicago will host Orlando City.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport