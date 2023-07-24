A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts ‘Shark Week’
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Emmett Till monument
Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires force evacuations
Entertainment

Films starring Jamie Foxx, Jodie Comer to premiere in Toronto, but strike would impact premieres

By JAKE COYLE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

Among the films making their world premieres at TIFF this year are Craig Gillespie’s GameStop drama “Dumb Money,” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Ellen Kuras’ “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet at war photographer Lee Miller and Tony Goldwyn’s Ezra,” with Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne.

Also headed to Toronto are Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away,” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristen Scott Thomas’ “North Star,” featuring Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller; David Yates’ Netflix drama “Pain Hustler,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; and Maggie Betts’ “The Burial,” with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

Other news
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
This image released by MGM shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a scene from "Challengers." (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)
‘Challengers,’ starring Zendaya, will skip Venice premiere due to actors strike, moves to 2024
Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike.
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the FX series "Justified: City Primeval," left, and the Netflix documentary "The Deepest Breath." (FX/Netflix via AP)
What to stream this weekend: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, ‘Justified,’ ‘Minx’ and Pikmin
This week’s new entertainment releases include a documentary on Apple TV+ that chronicles the atypical path Stephen Curry took to becoming a basketball legend, new tunes from the rock band Greta Van Fleet and a “Justified” limited series starring Timothy Olyphant.
FILE - Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, "Frontline" producer/editor Michelle Mizner, director Mstyslav Chernov, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko pose for a portrait to promote the film "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The film, a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," is coming to a handful of theaters around the U.S. in July, starting with New York and Chicago this Friday. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
In ’20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary, the horrors of war are illuminated
Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illuminated in his documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”

Those films, and many more including directorial debuts by Anna Kendrick (“Woman of the Hour”) and Chris Pine (“Poolman”), will make up some of the gala premieres at TIFF, the largest film festival in North America.

The festival is a key platform for Hollywood to debut its fall fare and awards hopefuls. But like the Venice Film Festival, which begins about a week before TIFF launches on Sept. 7, Toronto organizers are anxiously following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

While those strikes continue, actors and writers are prohibited by their unions from promoting their films. TIFF will go forward, regardless, but an ongoing strike would sap the festival of A-listers and surely lessen the usual cacophony of buzz emanating from Toronto.

The strike has already led to one of Venice’s top titles — Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya — to pull out as the festival’s opening night selection and postpone its release to April.

Other major titles coming to TIFF include Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti as a boarding school professor; Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” an action comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad,” starring Annette Bening as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad; Mahalia Belo’s “The We End Start From,” starring Jodie Comer as a mother fleeing a flooded London; and Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat,” featuring his daughter, Maya Hawke, as author Flannery O’Connor.

TIFF previously announced that Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “ Next Goal Wins " will open this year’s festival, which runs through Sept. 17.

JAKE COYLE
JAKE COYLE
Film writer and critic