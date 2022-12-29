Bail granted for 1 of 8 Canadian girls charged with murder

TORONTO (AP) — One of eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto earlier this month was granted bail by an Ontario judge Thursday.

Toronto police say three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds swarmed and stabbed the man on Dec. 18 . He later died at a hospital.

Canadian authorities can’t release the girls’ names by law because they’re underage.

The girl receiving bail appeared in court in handcuffs. Her bail was set at CND $9,500 (US $7,012). She must surrender her passport, cannot have a cellphone, must stay in Ontario and can only go online for school.

During the brief court appearance, a lawyer for one of the girls requested Crown lawyers disclose a video of the alleged attack posted on the popular online video platform TikTok.

The seven other teens who have been charged appeared briefly in court via video. They are scheduled to appear Jan. 5 to schedule bail hearings. The judge said some of the teens are still in the process of retaining a lawyer. Each teen has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe the girls congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

Authorities have not identified the victim, saying they are still trying to notify his relatives.