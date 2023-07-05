Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Araújo and Thórhallsson each score first MLS goal, Orlando routs Toronto FC 4-0

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Robin Jansson (6) heads the ball away from Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola (20) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Robin Jansson (6) heads the ball away from Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola (20) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Rafael Santos, Facundo Torres and Robin Jansson, from left, cool off from the heat as play was stopped during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Rafael Santos, Facundo Torres and Robin Jansson, from left, cool off from the heat as play was stopped during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Rafael Santos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Rafael Santos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola (20) kicks the ball out of bounds as he is defended by Orlando City's Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola (20) kicks the ball out of bounds as he is defended by Orlando City's Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia flips his bat after striking out in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia flips his bat after striking out in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, left, blocks a shot by Orlando City as teammates Shane O'Neill (27) and Kobe Franklin, right, come in to assist during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, left, blocks a shot by Orlando City as teammates Shane O'Neill (27) and Kobe Franklin, right, come in to assist during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire, right, does a back flip after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire, right, does a back flip after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire, center, heads the ball away from his goal on a corner kick by Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Duncan McGuire, center, heads the ball away from his goal on a corner kick by Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, left, tries to stop Toronto FC's Shane O'Neill from advancing the balll during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, left, tries to stop Toronto FC's Shane O'Neill from advancing the balll during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Cesar Araujo (5) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Cesar Araujo (5) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, left, moves the ball toward the goal as Toronto FC's Kobe Franklin defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, left, moves the ball toward the goal as Toronto FC's Kobe Franklin defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh blocks a shot by Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh blocks a shot by Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, left, collides with Toronto FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire, left, collides with Toronto FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (9-5-7) is unbeaten in its last seven regular-season matches against Toronto, including winning both meetings last season. It’s the first time the Lions have gone unbeaten in seven straight against a single opponent.

Araújo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a diving header of Rafael Santos’ cross. Rookie Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 in the 22nd by poking in a deflected cross for his seventh goal of the season.

Thórhallsson scored in the 77th by beating Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh to a through ball and sending it into an empty net. Ercan Kara added another goal in the 84th minute off a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda.

Toronto (3-9-10) is winless in 14 straight away matches.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports