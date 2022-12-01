Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game.

The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 1-3 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Nets defeated the Raptors 112-98 in their last matchup on Nov. 24. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 29 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nets. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Boucher is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Ben Simmons: out (knee), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (illness).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .