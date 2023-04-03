Toronto heads to Charlotte for conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (39-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Toronto will play on Tuesday.

The Hornets are 14-36 against conference opponents. Charlotte ranks sixth in the league with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.3.

The Raptors are 24-24 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the NBA scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 128-108 on April 2. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siakam is scoring 24.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 23.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Terry Rozier: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (toe), P.J. Washington: day to day (foot).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (elbow), Will Barton: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .