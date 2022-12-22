Cleveland hosts Toronto following Siakam’s 52-point game

Toronto Raptors (14-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Pascal Siakam scored 52 points in the Raptors’ 113-106 victory against the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers are 15-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads the NBA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 104.5 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Raptors have gone 10-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.9 points while holding opponents to 48.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 100-88 on Nov. 29. OG Anunoby scored 20 points to help lead the Raptors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 29.5 points and 4.5 assists. Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Lamar Stevens: out (knee).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle), Khem Birch: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .