Toronto in process of finalizing hiring of Darko Rajakovic, AP source says

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Toronto in process of finalizing hiring of Darko Rajakovic, AP source says

By Tim Reynolds
 
Share

The Toronto Raptors are in the process of finalizing a contract with Memphis assistant Darko Rajakovic to become the team’s next coach, a person with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.

The team and Rajakovic entered into an agreement in principle for him to become the franchise’s 10th head coach on Saturday, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final details are pending.

ESPN first reported Rajakovic’s hiring.

Other news
FILE - Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on March 18, 2023, in Washington. Kuzma will be a free agent when the league's annual offseason shopping period starts next week. Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, June 20, 2023, meaning he will be a free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel, File)
Kyle Kuzma opts out of his contract with the Wizards, AP source says
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week.
Toronto Raptors NBA basketball team new head coach Darko Rajakovic poses for a photo following a media availability in Toronto on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Darko Rajakovic thrilled to be taking over as Raptors coach
The Toronto Raptors have introduced Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the team’s 28-year history.
Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin speaks after being introduced at a news conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucks’ Adrian Griffin appreciates chance to begin head coaching career with contender
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Griffin understands the responsibility that comes with taking over a title contender as a first-time head coach.
FILE -Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin takes charge of the team against the Detroit Pistons in NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach after he spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press, Saturday, May 27, 2023.(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Bucks make hiring of Adrian Griffin official, plan news conference for Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Griffin is getting his first head coaching job at the same place where he started out as an assistant.

The 44-year-old Rajakovic replaces Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to the 2019 NBA title and went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors. The Raptors fired Nurse in April, shortly after a season in which Toronto went 41-41 and lost in the play-in tournament.

Rajakovic is Serbian and has been involved in coaching since his late teens. He’s had summer league and consulting experience with the San Antonio Spurs, began coaching in the G League (then called the NBA Development League) in 2012, and spent the last nine seasons as an assistant with Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis.

“Congrats and good luck to my good friend coach (at) DRajakovic!,” tweeted former Toronto assistant and Spanish national team coach Sergio Scariolo — who was also under consideration for the job. “Good choice, it’s great to see a european coach having an opportunity to prove his value as an NBA HC! A heartfelt thank you to the Raptors, receive this consideration from what has been my team was very meaningful!”

Rajakovic’s hiring means all 30 NBA coaching jobs are currently filled. There were six hirings since the end of the season: Ime Udoka in Houston, Nurse in Philadelphia, Monty Williams in Detroit, Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee, Frank Vogel in Phoenix — replacing Williams, and now Rajakovic.

Of the league’s 30 teams, 19 have changed coaches at some point in the last two years.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports