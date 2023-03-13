Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (46-22, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Denver trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Raptors have gone 20-13 at home. Toronto has a 16-21 record against opponents above .500.

The Nuggets have gone 16-16 away from home. Denver is fifth in the NBA scoring 16.5 fast break points per game. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 3.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 118-113 in the last matchup on March 7. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets. Porter is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .