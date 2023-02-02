Green and Houston take on Toronto in non-conference action

Toronto Raptors (23-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-38, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 8-17 on their home court. Houston is the NBA leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.3.

The Raptors are 8-18 in road games. Toronto has a 2-10 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 10 the Raptors won 116-109 led by 32 points from Fred VanVleet, while Jalen Green scored 21 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Pascal Siakam is shooting 47.0% and averaging 24.9 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: day to day (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .