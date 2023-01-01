Indiana plays Toronto, looks for 4th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (16-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pacers play Toronto.

The Pacers are 14-8 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors are 11-13 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is second in the NBA scoring 18.2 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 13 the Pacers won 118-104 led by 22 points from Buddy Hield, while Anunoby scored 26 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .