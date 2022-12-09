Orlando hosts Toronto after overtime win

Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts the Toronto Raptors after the Magic took down the Los Angeles Clippers 116-111 in overtime.

The Magic are 2-15 in conference games. Orlando allows 114.0 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 7-5 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 121-108 on Dec. 4. OG Anunoby scored 32 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 21.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 20.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Anunoby is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Juancho Hernangomez: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .