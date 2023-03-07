Toronto visits Los Angeles after George’s 42-point game

Toronto Raptors (32-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Toronto Raptors after Paul George scored 42 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 135-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers have gone 16-15 in home games. Los Angeles has a 14-23 record against opponents over .500.

The Raptors have gone 12-21 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the NBA scoring 17.4 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 124-113 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. George led the Clippers with 23 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 23.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is shooting 53.3% and averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Siakam is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.0 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 121.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (shoulder).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

