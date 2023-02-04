Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is eighth in the NBA averaging 116.5 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Raptors are 9-18 in road games. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 8.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 30 the Grizzlies won 119-106 led by 25 points from Dillon Brooks, while Siakam scored 25 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging 8.6 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Siakam is scoring 24.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 21.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist).

