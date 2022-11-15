Toronto plays Miami, seeks 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Miami trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Raptors are 6-5 in conference matchups. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 20.3 fast break points led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.4.

The Heat are 3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 98-90 in the last matchup on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anunoby is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Max Strus is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 14.7 points. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (illness), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .