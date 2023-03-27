Siakam, Raptors host the Heat

Miami Heat (40-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (37-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Miami square off on Tuesday.

The Raptors are 22-23 in conference matchups. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.3 offensive boards.

The Heat are 21-25 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 9-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Raptors defeated the Heat 98-90 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 39.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Joe Wieskamp: out (hamstring), Gary Trent Jr.: out (elbow).

Heat: Cody Zeller: out (nose), Nikola Jovic: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .