Toronto takes on New York, looks to stop 6-game skid

By The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

Toronto Raptors (13-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -1; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to stop its six-game skid with a win over New York.

The Knicks are 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Raptors are 1-7 against the rest of their division. Toronto has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 37.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 112.4 points, 50.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 112.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

    • INJURIES:

    Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

