Orlando faces Toronto, aims for 4th straight road win

Orlando Magic (24-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Raptors -6.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Toronto aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Raptors are 16-19 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has a 13-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are 12-24 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 15-22 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 111-99 on Dec. 11, with Franz Wagner scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf), OG Anunoby: out (wrist), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Cole Anthony: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .