Detroit visits Toronto after overtime win against San Antonio

Detroit Pistons (15-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Toronto Raptors following the Pistons’ 138-131 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Raptors have gone 15-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.

The Pistons are 6-25 against conference opponents. Detroit gives up 119.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 115-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is shooting 46.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .