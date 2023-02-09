Raptors face the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (27-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup with Utah as winners of three consecutive games.

The Raptors have gone 16-12 in home games. Toronto is second in the league with 17.9 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.1.

The Jazz are 9-17 in road games. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from downtown. Collin Sexton leads the Jazz shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 131-128 in the last matchup on Feb. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .