Portland hosts Toronto after Lillard’s 60-point game

Toronto Raptors (22-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Toronto Raptors after Damian Lillard scored 60 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Trail Blazers have gone 13-10 in home games. Portland averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors are 7-16 on the road. Toronto has a 2-9 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 117-105 on Jan. 8, with Pascal Siakam scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 30.1 points and 7.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Siakam is averaging 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 18.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Josh Hart: day to day (hamstring), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (calf), Ibou Badji: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Dalano Banton: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .