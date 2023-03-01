Siakam, Raptors to visit Porzingis, Wizards

Toronto Raptors (31-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action.

The Wizards are 16-19 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Monte Morris averaging 5.3.

The Raptors have gone 19-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

Siakam is shooting 47.7% and averaging 25.2 points for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (back).

Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .