Washington faces Toronto on 3-game road skid

Washington Wizards (33-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (36-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Toronto looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Raptors are 21-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 18-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wizards are 19-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 17-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 116-109 in overtime in the last meeting on March 4. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 26 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Porzingis is scoring 23.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 14.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Joe Wieskamp: out (hamstring), Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Gary Trent Jr.: out (elbow), Scottie Barnes: out (wrist).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .