Days of torrential rains and floods in Austria have left 1 person dead, officials say

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard holds up the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arsenal vs. Man City
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment
World News

Days of torrential rains and floods in Austria have left 1 person dead, officials say

By STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN
 
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Torrential rains and heavy floods have ravaged southern Austria for the past three days, killing one person who was swept away by a quickly swelling river on Sunday, officials said.

After the person fell into the river, firefighters, divers and water rescuers immediately began rescue operations, according to the press department of the Carinthia province. But rescuers were only able to recover the dead body.

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed condolences on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that “our thoughts are with the relatives” of the person killed.

Since Friday, the southern Austrian provinces of Carinthia and Styria have been heavily affected by torrential rains, mudslides and rising rivers, with water surging into buildings. Several villages have been evacuated.

Other news
A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60 km (38 miles) northeast of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia, blocking roads and bridges, flooding buildings and forcing evacuations on Friday. Slovenia's environmental agency, ARSO, raised the weather alert to the highest level after a month's amount of rain fell within 24 hours in northern, northwestern and central parts of the country. (AP Photo/Gregor Ravnjak)
Slovenia has suffered its worst-ever floods. Damage could top 500 million euros, its leader says
In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a truck turned on its side is seen as flood waters flowing across roads and fields in Kaiyuan Town of Shulan in northeastern China's Jilin Province on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Northeastern China continued to be pelted by rain on Saturday, as authorities reported more deaths and missing people and evacuated thousands in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri. (Yan Linyun/Xinhua via AP)
More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods
Jenny Sebold, owner of Rebel Heart gift store and Pink Shutter Flowers, poses in the storefront of her destroyed business, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The mostly gutted shops, restaurants and businesses that lend downtown Montpelier its charm are considering where and how to rebuild in an era when extreme weather is occurring more often. Vermont's flooding was just one of several major flood events around the globe this summer that scientists have said are becoming more likely due to climate change. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change

Army soldiers are helping emergency personnel in the recovery effort. They are pumping water, evacuating civilians and setting up emergency shelters. In total, 2.500 firefighters were on duty in Carinthia and another 2.500 in Styria, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Late Sunday night, a small village in the southern province of Styria was hit by a large mudslide that moved or buried half of its buildings, local media reported.

Nehammer on Saturday announced that the Austrian government will release money from its disaster relief fund to support people in the affected regions.

On Sunday, weather conditions slowly began to calm down, but water kept flowing with the danger of mudslides remaining high.

Extreme weather and flooding has also affected neighboring Slovenia. Prime Minister Robert Golob described it as a “record flood” that could be the biggest since Slovenia became independent in 1991.