Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic suffers ACL injury in training

Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates after Croatia's Bruno Petkovic scored his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Latvia at Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham wing-back Ivan Perisic has suffered an ACL injury to his right knee, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Spurs said Perisic would undergo surgery to repair a “complex” injury sustained in non-contact training.

It was not said how long the Croatia international would be out of action.

The 34-year-old Perisic has been involved in every game for the London club this season, but his only start came in the League Cup against Fulham.

His absence will be a blow to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who has made an impressive start since taking over in the off-season.

Second-place Spurs is undefeated in the league, two points behind leader Manchester City.

Perisic joined Spurs from Inter Milan last year and has made 50 appearances, scoring one goal.

