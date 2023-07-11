NATO Summit: Live Updates
Tottenham signs Israel forward Manor Solomon as free agent from Ukrainian champion Shakhtar

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou speaks during a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Monday July 10, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JAMES ROBSON
 
Manor Solomon joined Tottenham as a free agent on Tuesday after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk which is pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing its players during the war on Ukraine.

Tottenham said the Israel international, who spent last season in the English Premier League on loan at Fulham, has signed a deal through 2028. It is subject to receiving a work permit.

FIFA passed emergency transfer rules last year, and renewed them through the 2023-24 season to allow foreign players and coaches contracted to Ukrainian and Russian clubs to unilaterally suspend their contracts because of the Russian military invasion.

As Solomon’s Shakhtar contract was due to expire at the end of this year, it meant he could join Tottenham as a free agent. His deal includes the option of a further 12 months.

While uncertainty surrounds the future of Harry Kane, new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is getting on with the job of building a squad for his first season at the club.

Solomon, 23, is Spurs’ fourth signing of the offseason, following Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who signed a permanent deal after initially joining on loan from Juventus in January.

Solomon clearly impressed Spurs during his loan at Fulham last season when he made 24 appearances and scored five goals.

Shakhtar lost a first legal challenge against the FIFA rules when the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal seeking tens of millions of euros (dollars) in damages. The Ukrainian champion then filed a complaint to the European Commission which is pending in Brussels.

Tottenham is rebuilding after enduring a turbulent campaign, in which it failed to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2009.

Former manager Antonio Conte left the club in March and interim manager Cristian Stellini lasted just four game before being replaced by Ryan Mason following fury from fans.

While Spurs have been active in the transfer market, Kane’s future hangs over the club.

The England striker has one year left on his contract and has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Munich reportedly bid 60 million pounds ($76.3 million) for Kane and it is expected the German champion will make a renewed move. He has 213 Premier League goals and is closing in on Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260, which is seen as a reason why he may be reluctant to move abroad.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports