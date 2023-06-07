Tougaloo College president stepping down at end of June

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After four years of service, Carmen Walters said she has decided to step down as president of Tougaloo College.

Walters announced her resignation Tuesday, effective June 30 but did not give a specific reason for her departure. It comes, however, after an alumni group earlier this year launched an online petition asking for Walters’ removal, citing a decline in enrollment and staff.

In a statement, Walters thanked the Board of Trustees and others for their support during her tenure.

“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to represent this distinguished institution through my interactions with several national leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to represent Tougaloo College,” Walters said. “Our beloved Eagle Queen is magnificent to behold. Tougaloo has a rich history and a promising future. I will always reflect on my tenure at the College with pride and root for its continued success as a passionate supporter.”

The Board thanked Walters for “her efforts to build upon our 155 year history” and wished her well in her future endeavors.

“We are especially grateful to Dr. Walters for her leadership over these past four years — leading the College through the COVID 19 global pandemic, significantly increasing the College’s endowment and strengthening our external partnerships with organizations such as the United Negro College Fund, among others,” said Edmond E. Hughes Jr., the board’s chairman, in a statement.

Walters was hired in 2019 to serve as Tougaloo’s 14th president. In announcing her resignation, she outlined the achievements she said the college has made under her leadership, including weathering a cyber-attack, strengthening the college’s financial standing and improving national rankings and facilities.

The board appointed Dr. Donzell Lee as interim president, effective July 1. Lee served as interim president of Alcorn State University during its 2018-19 presidential search and has filled numerous other roles there including provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“We greatly appreciate Dr. Lee for his willingness to pause his retirement and lend his extraordinary leadership talents and deep expertise in higher education to our beloved Eagle Queen, and we welcome him to the Tougaloo family,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the board will conduct a national search for Walters’ replacement.