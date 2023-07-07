FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on a short-term contract

 
TOULON, France (AP) — Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has joined Toulon on a short-term contract as a “medical joker” for the duration of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“We are delighted and honored to welcome a legendary player like Alun Wyn Jones to Toulon,” director of rugby Pierre Mignoni told the French club’s website on Friday. “His career demonstrates the immense talent of this player. His experience and his mental and physical strength will add to the locker room and to his teammates.”

The 37-year-old Wales great announced his shock international retirement in May as the most-capped player in world rugby.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs
England key batter Joe Root has been dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test.
Former NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The NHL great has been a prominent and vocal critic of the International Olympic Committee's recommendation that Russians and Belarusians could compete in international competitions after being approved as neutrals. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics
NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics.
This photo provided by Pittsburg State Athletics shows Pittsburg State hurdler Cordell Tinch, center, competing against British hurdler Tade Ojora of USC, left, and Louis Rollins, unattached, in the 110m hurdles final at the Arkansas Grand Prix athletics event in Fayetteville, Ark., June 23, 2023. Just seven months ago, the hurdler with the world's fastest time this season wasn't even a hurdler at all. Cordell Tinch was selling the latest versions of cell phones and watches at a store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Shawn Price/Pittsburg State via AP)
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones 7 months ago. Now he’s the world’s fastest hurdler this season
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones seven months ago and beginning to think his track career might be finished.

The second-row forward, who had been named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup squad, has played a world-record 170 test matches since 2006 — 158 for Wales and 12 for the British and Irish Lions.

Jones ended his 17-year stay at the Ospreys in June.

He has initially signed a short-term Toulon deal to cover squad absences as the domestic Top 14 season starts in mid-August before resuming after the World Cup in the final week of October.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports