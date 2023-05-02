Openda scores again as Lens pushes for Champions League spot

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Loïs Openda continued his scoring spree as Lens beat Toulouse 1-0 on Tuesday to keep the pressure on second-place Marseille in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.

Third-place Lens trails Marseille by one point and can overtake the southern team when they play on Saturday.

Openda, who scored twice in a 3-0 win over Monaco in the last round, brought his season tally up to 18 goals when he found the net in the 33rd minute after Massadio Haïdara’s cross.

The 23-year-old Belgium forward has scored six goals in his past six league games.

Toulouse couldn’t maintain its momentum from winning the French Cup on Saturday night, when it routed Nantes 5-1 . Toulouse is in 13th place and is nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Paris Saint-German leads Marseille by five points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports