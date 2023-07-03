FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
Sports

Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France, Yates keeps overall lead

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
1 of 10 | 

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany’s Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
2 of 10 | 

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Victor Lafay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, Britain's Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, and Quinn Simmons of the U.S., far right, ride during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
3 of 10 | 

France’s Victor Lafay, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, Britain’s Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider’s white jersey, and Quinn Simmons of the U.S., far right, ride during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Britain's Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, ride in the pack during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
4 of 10 | 

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, and Britain’s Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, ride in the pack during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
5 of 10 | 

Britain’s Adam Yates, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
6 of 10 | 

Stage winner Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and France's Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
7 of 10 | 

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, and France’s Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and France's Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
8 of 10 | 

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, and France’s Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and France's Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
9 of 10 | 

Neilson Powless of the U.S., wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, and France’s Laurent Pichon, left, ride breakaway along the Bay of Biscay during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Amorebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
10 of 10 | 

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany’s Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BAYONNE, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint on Monday, while Adam Yates of Britain kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The 25-year-old Philipsen, who won two stages in last year’s race, was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line.

Danish sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was fourth ahead of Belgian standout Wout van Aert, who failed to overtake Philipsen on the right in the last 50 meters and backed off near a crash barrier.

Other news
France's Victor Lafay crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Victor Lafay gives French team Cofidis 1st Tour de France stage win in 15 years
French rider Victor Lafay made a late move to break away from the pack and give Cofidis its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years.
Britain's Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon Yates to win first stage of Tour de France
Adam Yates has pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the first stage of the Tour de France, with race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind.
Jumbo Visma cycling team riders pose during the team presentation ahead of the Tour de France cycling race in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The race starts on Saturday, July 1, with the first stage over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
6 riders from American contingent could help decide Tour de France
The six riders from the U.S. that will start the Tour de France on Saturday give the Americans perhaps their strongest contingent in the grand tour in years.
FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climb during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 110th edition of the Tour de France starting Saturday, July 1, 2023 from Bilbao, Spain, will feature a mouthwatering duel between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard, 2-time winner Pogacar meet for next chapter of rivalry
Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. He was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.

They all clocked 4 hours, 43 minutes, 15 seconds on the 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Amorebieta-Etxano in Spain’s Basque country to Bayonne in France.

The main contenders for the overall win arrived safely.

Yates maintained his six-second lead over two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia and his twin brother Simon Yates in third. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark stayed in sixth spot heading into Tuesday’s fourth stage.

Monday’s trek rolled serenly past the Zenaruzza monastery and through hilly countryside under reposing blue skies, before crossing over into France.

American Neilson Powless and French veteran Laurent Pichon set off early on a breakaway, but others did not follow and took it rather easy in terms of speed. Pogačar punctured his rear tire, but smiled as he easily made his way back to the peloton.

Powless gave a thumbs up to the crowd and a peace sign to the television camera alongside him after being the first to reach the top of the Cote de Milloi — one of four small climbs on an otherwise flat route passing by quaint fishing villages on the Atlantic coast.

French rider Victor Lafay, the winner of Sunday’s second stage, gave chase briefly to gain some points in the quest for the green jersey awarded each year for best sprinter.

Powless pumped his right fist after completing the fourth climb and, having collected all the day’s points counting toward the best climber’s polka-dot jersey, he then dropped off the pace.

That left the 36-year-old Pichon alone in front as he passed two imposing French chateaux and zoomed past the famed port of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

But with his head down and his lead evaporating, Pichon had no time to take in any of those sights and he was caught with 37 kilometers (23 miles) to go.

The large pack — featuring a dozen contenders for the stage win — then stepped up the pace considerably as each team prepared their sprinters for the shootout.

Tuesday’s 181.8-kilometer (112.7-mile) route from Dax to Nogaro in southwestern France is almost totally flat and again favors sprinters.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports