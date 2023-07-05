FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey

Australia's Jai Hindley crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators wait at the finish line during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, left, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert climbs Soudet pass during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Wout Van Aert, Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, and Denmark's Mads Pedersen, from front to rear, ride breakaway during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Wout Van Aert, Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, and Denmark's Mads Pedersen, from front to rear, ride breakaway during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A spectator waits for the cyclist to pass during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austria's Gregor Muehlberger gets water bottles from his team car during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, Denmark's Mads Pedersen and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, from left, ride breakaway during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The breakaway group with Australia's Jai Hindley, center left in green shirt, climbs Soudet pass during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley seized the Tour de France’s yellow jersey on Wednesday after claiming the first mountain stage of this year’s race during an eventful ride in the Pyrenees.

Hindley was part of an early breakaway and became the first Australian leader of the race since Rohan Dennis back in 2015.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard showed his great form in the last climb of the day when he dropped two-time winner Tadej Pogacar with a sharp attack.

Other news
Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez receives assistance after crashing during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
Luis Leon Sanchez ruled out of the Tour de France with a broken collarbone
Former Paris-Nice champion Luis Leon Sanchez has withdrawn from the Tour de France after a crash that left him with a broken left collarbone.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, left, sprints ahead of Australia's Caleb Ewan to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Philipsen makes it back-to-back Tour de France stage wins, Yates keeps overall lead
Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de France, while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France, Yates keeps overall lead
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.
France's Victor Lafay crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Victor Lafay gives French team Cofidis 1st Tour de France stage win in 15 years
French rider Victor Lafay made a late move to break away from the pack and give Cofidis its first Tour de France stage win in 15 years.

Vingegaard moved into second place, 47 seconds behind Hindley, according to provisional results.

