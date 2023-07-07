Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Christophe Laporte puts ice in his jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Nans Peters, right, and France’s Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wait for the riders during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherlands’ Elmar Reinders takes water during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fighter jets flight before the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Christophe Laporte puts ice in his jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Christophe Laporte puts ice in his jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Nans Peters, right, and France’s Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
France’s Nans Peters, right, and France’s Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wait for the riders during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wait for the riders during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherlands’ Elmar Reinders takes water during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherlands’ Elmar Reinders takes water during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fighter jets flight before the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fighter jets flight before the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey on Friday.
Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.
Biniam Girmay completed the podium.
Philipsen has won all of the sprints so far and took his career tally to five Tour stages. He also won two stages last year.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports