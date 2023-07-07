Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey on Friday.

Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Biniam Girmay completed the podium.

Philipsen has won all of the sprints so far and took his career tally to five Tour stages. He also won two stages last year.

