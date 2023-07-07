Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
Sports

Philipsen secures hat trick of Tour de France stage wins, Vingegaard stays in yellow

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
1 of 8 | 

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Christophe Laporte puts ice in his jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
2 of 8 | 

France’s Christophe Laporte puts ice in his jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Nans Peters, right, and France's Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
3 of 8 | 

France’s Nans Peters, right, and France’s Pierre Latour ride in a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
4 of 8 | 

The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wait for the riders during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
5 of 8 | 

Supporters of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wait for the riders during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
6 of 8 | 

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Netherlands' Elmar Reinders takes water during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
7 of 8 | 

Netherlands’ Elmar Reinders takes water during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fighter jets flight before the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
8 of 8 | 

Fighter jets flight before the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish in Bordeaux, France, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen secured a hat trick of Tour de France stages by winning a mass sprint in Bordeaux and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey on Friday.

Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Biniam Girmay completed the podium.

Other news
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says
The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas
For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets.
FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Under threat of losing European competition places, Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa were cleared Friday, July 7, 2023, by UEFA to play next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan, but all had limits placed on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to play in European competitions next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan.
MLB Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces a member of the coaching staff during a workout session the day before the HBCU Swingman Classic during the 2023 All Star Week, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
With Griffey’s help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players
Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Philipsen has won all of the sprints so far and took his career tally to five Tour stages. He also won two stages last year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports