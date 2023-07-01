Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon Yates to win initial stage of Tour de France

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon Yates to win initial stage of Tour de France

Britain's Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Britain’s Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Britain's Adam Yates, left, pedals followed by his brother Britain's Simon Yates, on his way to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Britain’s Adam Yates, left, pedals followed by his brother Britain’s Simon Yates, on his way to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar celebrates at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Cyclists pedals through fans at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Cyclists pedals through fans at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Britain's Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Britain’s Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Britain's Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Britain’s Adam Yates celebrates after crossing the finish line of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Peter Sagan of Slovakia pedals at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Peter Sagan of Slovakia pedals at the end of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Adam Yates pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, with race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind.

The Yates brothers escaped to the front with about seven kilometers (four miles) to go and Adam had the strongest finish to take the initial yellow jersey in the three-week race that began in Basque Country territory in northern Spain.

Adam and Simon Yates ride for different teams but that didn’t stop them discussing their late breakaway before pulling away from the pack.

Other news
Jumbo Visma cycling team riders pose during the team presentation ahead of the Tour de France cycling race in Bilbao, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The race starts on Saturday, July 1, with the first stage over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start and finish in Bilbao. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
6 riders from American contingent could help decide Tour de France
The six riders from the U.S. that will start the Tour de France on Saturday give the Americans perhaps their strongest contingent in the grand tour in years.
FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, climb during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The 110th edition of the Tour de France starting Saturday, July 1, 2023 from Bilbao, Spain, will feature a mouthwatering duel between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Defending Tour de France champion Vingegaard, 2-time winner Pogacar meet for next chapter of rivalry
Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. He was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.
FILE - Colombia's Egan Bernal climbs Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, on Sept. 13, 2020. Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is returning to the Tour de France for the first time following his life-threatening crash 18 months ago. The 26-year-old Colombian climber was selected Monday in the eight-man Ineos-Grenadiers squad that will compete at the three-week race. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash
Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is returning to cycling’s biggest race for the first time since his life-threatening crash at the start of last year.
FILE - Stage winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, with start in Lourdes and finish in Hautacam, France, on July 21, 2022. Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world in his bid for a double. Team Jumbo-Visma’s selection of riders for cycling’s biggest race unveiled Monday, June 26, 2023 is a well balanced roster of riders that will offer Vingegaard close protection on the flat, and crucial assistance in high mountains. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world as he bids to retain his title.

“We worked together,” Adam Yates said. “I speak to him every day, we are close. To share this experience with him was really nice. I’m speechless, super happy.”

Adam Yates has never won a Grand Tour race but also held the leader’s yellow jersey during the 2020 Tour de France. Simon Yates won the 2018 Spanish Vuelta.

Cycling’s biggest race is taking place amid continued unrest in France after a fourth night of riots triggered by the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old by police.

Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion who is teammates with Adam Yates at UAE Team Emirates, finished third after leading a group of chasers that also included Vingegaard, the defending champion of team Jumbo-Visma.

Pogacar had a strong start to the season but had to undergo wrist injury after a crash two months ago. Vingegaard, the former fish factory worker from Denmark, was runner-up to Pogacar in his first Tour two years ago then came out on top in a thrilling battle with his Slovenian rival last year, building his triumph on two big rides in the Alps and the Pyrenees.

Pogacar appeared to have most of the crowd support in Bilbao after pleasing them in the race presentation with some words praising the city and local club Athletic Bilbao.

The first two stages are taking place in Basque Country, with the opening day taking riders through a hilly 182-kilometer (113-mile) route that started and finished in the city of Bilbao.

Two of the top riders in the race — Enric Mas and Richard Carapaz — crashed with just over 20 kilometers (12 miles) to go and had to be attended by doctors. Carapaz was able to continue despite an apparent left leg injury, but Mas had to withdraw with what looked like a shoulder problem.

The first crash of this year’s edition came nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) into the race when Torstein Traaen went down.

Former champion Egan Bernal, returning to the Tour for the first time since a life-threatening crash early last year while training in Colombia, finished 23rd with the main pack.

Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish, who needs one more stage victory to break the race record with 35, finished toward the end of the pack. Cavendish is competing in his last Tour before retiring.

Sunday’s second stage will be a hilly route of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian. The Tour will cross into France on Monday with a flat stage that will start in the Spanish city of Amorebieta-Echano.

The 110th edition of the Tour de France has only one time trial and four mountain-top finishes. It will include a record 30 difficult climbs over the 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) featuring eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges.

This year, riders who test positive for COVID-19 won’t be automatically expelled from the race.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports