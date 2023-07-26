In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

FILE - France's Christophe Laporte of the Jumbo Visma team, center, competes during the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk will serve a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders in April. The International Cycling Union announced the ban Wednesday, July 26, 2023, one day after it took effect. The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will sit out races including the Tour of Poland and the world championships starting next week in Scotland. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — After causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders, Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban Wednesday by the International Cycling Union.

The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland, which starts Friday, and the world championships, which start on Aug. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic on April 2 in the pile-up caused by Maciejuk after he veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

Maciejuk was disqualified and apologized that day, writing on Twitter: “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.”

The UCI said the Polish rider “caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the racecourse and through a puddle on the roadside.”

The sport’s governing body added “it is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the racecourse.”

Maciejuk’s 30-day ban started Tuesday.

