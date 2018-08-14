Pittsburgh Marathon registration opens Monday morning

Registration for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon opened at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The race is offering something called “Move Pricing” -- When registration opened for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon the race fee was set at $65 for a limited number of spots, once those spots were taken, the price increased $1. This continues but the fee is capped at $80 for Monday registrations.

Fees for marathon relay teams start at $250 on Monday.

The race is offering special deals with registrations each day this week. See their blog for more information.

Next year’s race is set for Sunday, May 5, with a 6:50 a.m. start for the wheelchair division and 7:05 a.m. start for the general division. The race is set to follow the same course as previous years making a tour of 14 neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, starting and finishing in Downtown.

Apart from the 26.2- and 13.1-mile races, marathon weekend will also feature a 5k, a one-mile kids marathon, a toddle trot and a pet walk.

This will be the 11th year of the marathon since it restarted in 2009 after a hiatus.

See photos from the 2018 race.

Read more local news happening in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.