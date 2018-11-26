Traffic delays expected this weekend in Marshall

Motorists can expect slight traffic tangles this weekend in Marshall Township.

PennDOT today announced inspections on the Wexford Run Road Bridge for Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

The span carries Route 4053 over Interstate 79.

Motorists should expect single-lane alternating traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews from AECOM Technical Services conduct the work. Flaggers will be on site.

There will also be single-lane restrictions in each direction on I-79 under the bridge during the work.

For traffic conditions through the region, visit 511PA.com.