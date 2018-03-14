Gas line move in Latrobe begins as traffic continues to flow on bridge

Crews arrived in Latrobe Monday to begin relocating a Peoples Natural Gas line on the Lloyd Avenue bridge across the Loyalhanna Creek — a step that should clear the way for PennDOT to resume rehabilitation of the span.

“The job is very weather-sensitive,” said Erin O’Donnell, a spokeswoman for the utility. “We’re trying to take advantage of the higher temperatures over the next few days. However, the rain is becoming a challenge.”

Peoples’ goal is to have the line relocation completed by March 1, she said.

Michael Gray, Latrobe’s public works director, said he’d been told Peoples is making an effort to get the job done by Friday.

Despite previous reports that the relocation would require a complete shutdown of traffic in both lanes of the bridge, Gray said the Peoples crew will be “able to do a lot of the work without interfering with traffic.”

He noted there may be some lane restrictions, with traffic controlled by flaggers.

PennDOT officials have noted the line relocation and the weather are among factors that may affect when contractor Mosites Construction resumes work on the Lloyd Avenue bridge. Monday is the planned start date, reflected on temporary message boards along Route 30 to the south.

Traffic on the bridge has flowed in both directions since late October, when Mosites completed a temporary road surface and most of the rehabilitation work on the downstream lane of the span.

When work resumes and switches to the upstream lane, the bridge on Route 981 will be closed to all southbound traffic and to northbound trucks. Also expected to resume is the official detour, using Industrial Boulevard and Routes 982 and 30.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.