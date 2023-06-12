Watch the trailer for “20 days in Mariupol,” AP’s powerful documentary about the brutal Russian siege

NEW YORK - The trailer for the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” has been released ahead of the film’s first theatrical showing in New York next month.

The feature-length documentary is a co-production between The Associated Press and Frontline PBS.

Directed by AP’s Mstyslav Chernov, it charts the nearly-three week period an AP team was in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as it was under siege by invading Russian forces at the start of the war in February and March 2022. The team, comprising Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, became the only international journalists operating in the city. While they were there, they showed the effect of the war on the civilian population to the world, including the bombing of a maternity hospital. Their coverage has been recognized globally, including being awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

The film has won a number of awards, including the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. It continues to be shown at a number of film festivals, and will be released on a limited run at movie theatres in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and elsewhere.

