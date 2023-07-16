Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

3 killed when freight train collides with a car in Idaho

 
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Two adults and a child were killed Saturday in Idaho when a freight train slammed into their car, pushing it off the road and overturning it, according to law enforcement.

A fourth person who was in the car survived and was brought to a hospital, according to the Idaho State Police, who did not offer further details on the survivor’s condition in a news release late Saturday.

Police said the cause of the crash, which happened near midday in the northern tip of Idaho, was the car driver’s failure “to yield the right of way” to a freight train. The two deceased adults were 37-years-old and 31-years-old. All four were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Other news
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Train derails at Union Station in Washington, causing delays but no serious injuries
A pair of Amtrak train cars has derailed outside of Washington D.C.’s Union Station, causing delays but no significant injuries. That’s according to authorities.
FILE - Cleanup continues on Feb. 24, 2023, at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia Thursday, July 6, is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern's safety practices. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices
The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices.
FILE - Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. India’s federal crime agency Friday, July 7, 2023, said it has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents that killed more than 290 people people last month. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
Indian authorities arrest 3 railway officials over the train crash that killed more than 290 people
India’s federal crime agency has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents, which killed more than 290 people last month.
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment
The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.

The freight train operators were not harmed and police said the incident remains under investigation.