A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
Falcons rookie CB Clark Phillips III carted off with leg injury during joint practice with Dolphins

FILE - This is a 2023 photo of Clark Phillips of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday's, Aug. 8, 2023, joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.(AP Photo/File)
FILE - This is a 2023 photo of Clark Phillips of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday’s, Aug. 8, 2023, joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.(AP Photo/File)
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III (34) runs drills during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday's, Aug. 8, 2023, joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III (34) runs drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday’s, Aug. 8, 2023, joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Atlanta Falcons players run onto the field during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta Falcons players run onto the field during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with the news media during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks with the news media during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By ALANIS THAMES
 
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips went down after trying to break up a pass toward the end of practice and was helped up by trainers. He appeared to barely put any weight on his lower left leg before being carted off.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Phillips was kicked when the injury happened.

“He got kicked. You never know. We’ve got to get the X-ray,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to get the imaging done. We’ll see. At least he got up on his own. Hopefully we’ll get that X-ray soon.”

The injury comes a few days after cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the field Friday with a right ankle injury. Okudah, the No. 3 pick in 2020, i s expected to return early this season.

Phillips, who was drafted out of Utah in the fourth round earlier this year, was among the candidates to get more playing time in Okudah’s absence.

Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders was also carted off the practice field Tuesday afternoon with an apparent knee injury. Sanders went down near the Falcons’ sideline during 11-on-11 drills. No additional information on the injury was available.

NOTES: Veteran DE Calais Campbell was in pads on the practice field Tuesday for the first time during Falcons camp. Campbell, who turns 37 in September, signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in March after playing the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Campbell opened camp on the designated non-football injury list. Smith said in July that the designation was because of a “personal thing he took care of.”

