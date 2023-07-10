FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
U.S. News

A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

This image from the Kansas Department of Revenue shows a sample driver's license issued by the state's Division of Vehicles, first produced in June 2021. A new Kansas law will prevent transgender people from changing the listing for their sex on the license to match their gender identities. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)
This image from the Kansas Department of Revenue shows a sample driver's license issued by the state's Division of Vehicles, first produced in June 2021. A new Kansas law will prevent transgender people from changing the listing for their sex on the license to match their gender identities. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor declared Thursday, June 29, that the state will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates, despite a new law aimed at preventing it. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor declared Thursday, June 29, that the state will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates, despite a new law aimed at preventing it. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

By JOHN HANNA
 
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for their sex on their driver’s licenses, ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by state’s Republican attorney general against the practice.

District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order three days after Attorney General Kris Kobach sued two officials in Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration over her announcement that the state’s motor vehicles division would continue changing driver’s licenses for transgender people so that the sex listing matches their gender identities. Kobach contends that a law, which took effect on July 1, prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.

The order will stay in effect for up two weeks, although Watson can extend it. But the judge’s move is significant because transgender people have been able to change their driver’s licenses for four years, and almost 400 people have done so.

That new Kansas law defines a person’s sex as male or female, based on the “biological reproductive system” identified at birth, applying that definition to any state law or regulation. It also says that “important governmental objectives” of protecting people’s privacy, health and safety justify single-sex spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

Kelly’s office has said attorneys for the motor vehicles division’s parent agency, the Kansas Department of Revenue, concluded that their practice of allowing changes by transgender people did not violate the law.

Watson, a judge in Shawnee County, home to the state capital of Topeka, said allowing the motor vehicles division to keep making changes for transgender people would case “immediate and irreparable injury.”

“Compliance with state legal requirements for identifying license holders is a public safety concern,” Watson wrote.