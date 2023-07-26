Brighton signs Brazilian defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina ahead of European campaign

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
Sports

Brighton signs Brazilian defender Igor Julio from Fiorentina ahead of European campaign

FILE - Fiorentina's Igor Julio runs with the ball during the Serie A soccer match between U.S Lecce vs ACF Fiorentina at Via del Mare Stadium, Lecce, Italy, on Oct. 17, 2022. Brazilian defender Igor Julio has completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina. The English Premier League club said the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)

FILE - Fiorentina’s Igor Julio runs with the ball during the Serie A soccer match between U.S Lecce vs ACF Fiorentina at Via del Mare Stadium, Lecce, Italy, on Oct. 17, 2022. Brazilian defender Igor Julio has completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina. The English Premier League club said the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)

 
Share

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brazilian defender Igor Julio completed his move to Brighton from Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The Premier League club said the 25-year-old Igor signed a four-year deal and will start training with his teammates next week when they return from the United States.

The value of the transfer was not disclosed but British media reported it was about 15 million pounds ($19 million).

Other news
West Ham's Declan Rice lifts the trophy after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Fiorentina and West Ham at the Eden Arena in Prague, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. West Ham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Bowen ends West Ham’s 58-year wait for European title with late winner against Fiorentina
PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham ended a 58-year wait for a European trophy after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Wednesday in the Europa Conference League final.
West Ham's Tomas Soucek controls the ball during a training session in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Conference League final match between West Ham and Fiorentina is held in Prague on June 7, 2023.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
West Ham, Fiorentina aim to end long European trophy droughts in Europa Conference League final
PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham and Fiorentina haven’t won a European trophy for more than 50 years.

The drought will end for one of them when they play out the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday in Prague.
Fiorentina's Luka Jovic, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Roma, at Florence's Artemio Franchi stadium, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
MATCHDAY: Fiorentina looking to end Serie A season with a win ahead of European final
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ITALY

Fiorentina will be looking to end its Serie A season with a win to boost its confidence going into next week’s Europa Conference League final.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, scores during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan at the Rome's Olympic Stadium, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Lautaro Martinez scores 2 as Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 for Italian Cup title
ROME (AP) — Take note, Manchester City: the bigger the match, the bigger the performance from Lautaro Martinez lately.

Igor joins Brighton after a club-best sixth-place finish in the Premier League, earning the team a first entry into European competition.

Brighton’s place in the group stage of the Europa League was confirmed by UEFA only this month. Owner Tony Bloom had to reduce his stake in Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise — which also qualified for the Europa League — to comply with UEFA rules on multi-club ownership designed to protect the integrity of games and transfers.

Igor helped Fiorentina to the final of the Europa Conference League last season, where the Italian team lost to West Ham. Fiorentina also lost in the Italian Cup final.

The defender came to Europe through the Red Bull multi-club system, leaving its youth setup in Brazil to join Austrian champion Salzburg.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports