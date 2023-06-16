Brighton signs Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund; Bakayoko leaves Chelsea

FILE - Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 10, 2021. Dahoud is signing for Brighton on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund allowed his contract to expire. Brighton said Friday June 16, 2023 that the 27-year-old joins on a four-year contract after his Dortmund contract ends June 30. (Tom Weller/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 10, 2021. Dahoud is signing for Brighton on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund allowed his contract to expire. Brighton said Friday June 16, 2023 that the 27-year-old joins on a four-year contract after his Dortmund contract ends June 30. (Tom Weller/Pool via AP, File)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will sign for Brighton on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund allowed his contract to expire.

Brighton said Friday that the 27-year-old Dahoud will join on a four-year contract. His contract with Dortmund ends on June 30.

“I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo (as coach from 2018-21) and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us,” Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi said.

Dahoud, who was born in Syria, has made 141 appearances in five seasons for Dortmund since joining in 2017. He played two games for the German national team in 2020. A shoulder injury meant he played only a marginal role in Dortmund’s title challenge this season, featuring in nine Bundesliga games and none since April 1.

After Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season, Dahoud is the second midfielder to join the club on a free transfer following 37-year-old James Milner’s arrival on a one-year deal. Brighton has also signed forward João Pedro from second-division club Watford.

BAKAYOKO LEAVES CHELSEA

Tiemoue Bakayoko is leaving Chelsea after six underwhelming years at the English club where he never established himself and was often sent out on loan.

Bakayoko wasn’t included on the list of players retained by Chelsea for next season, despite French daily L’Equipe reporting he had a year left on his deal.

The midfielder, who joined from Monaco in the summer of 2017, hasn’t played for Chelsea since May 2018 and has been on loan to AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli over the last five years.

LANZINI DEPARTS WEST HAM

Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini is leaving West Ham when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Lanzini has spent eight year at the London club, making 226 appearances and scoring 32 goals. He has been linked with a return to Argentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports