FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state’s version of “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state's version of a “Don't Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SARA CLINE
 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday.

Louisiana, where the ban is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, will join 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care, which includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and gender-reassignment surgery. Most of those states face now lawsuits, and in some places the bans have been temporarily blocked by federal judges.

Like statehouses across the country, for the last three months Louisiana lawmakers have heard and held debates over gender-affirming care — something that has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations. Discussions over the ban were marred by misinformation, swarmed with religious arguments and saw hours of emotional testimony from the LGBTQ+ community

Other news
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.
FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Louisiana youths held at adult prison’s old death row suffer heat, isolation, advocates say
Advocates for juveniles held in a former death row building at a Louisiana prison for adults say the youths are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their prison cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water.
Brown and White Pelicans gather on the shoreline of Bess Island near Grand Isle, La. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Queen Bess Island is a 37-acre island located near Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. It is the fourth largest brown pelican rookery in Louisiana, producing 15-20 percent of the state's nesting activity. It is also nesting habitat for about 10 species of nesting colonial water birds, such as tri-colored herons, great egrets and royal terns. (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Restoration of Louisiana coastal islands leads to more brown pelican colonies
Restoration efforts on three heavily eroded coastal Louisiana islands are rebuilding habitat for Louisiana’s state bird, the brown pelican.
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers will try to override Democratic governor’s vetoes
Lawmakers in Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will return to the Capitol in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards recent vetoes.

At one point, during the regular legislative session, the proposed ban was presumed dead after a Republican lawmaker cast a tie-breaking vote to kill the bill. However, amid pressure from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Republican Party of Louisiana, the bill was resurrected and passed.

Gov. Edwards used his power to veto the bill, but in return the GOP-led Legislature gathered at the Capitol Tuesday for a one-day veto session — only the third such session since 1974. This is the second successful override — the only other being last year when lawmakers overturned Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting bill

Republicans maintain that they are trying to protect children, while opponents argue the bill would do the opposite, leading to heightened risks of stress, depression and suicidal thoughts among an already vulnerable group.

In addition, supporters of the bill argued that the ban proactively addresses a problem that they fear could intensify — especially if minors from surrounding states, where there are bans, travel to Louisiana to seek gender-affirming care.

“If we don’t pass this bill, Louisiana will become the destination for children across the entire South to undergo these life-altering and irreversible medical experiments,” Rep. Gabe Firment, the Republican who authored the bill, said.

Those in Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community say gender-affirming care in the state is not as easily accessible as conservatives make it seem and the problem being presented is unfounded in the state.

“Proponents of this bill suggest that (the legislation is) necessary to stop physicians from attacking our children by performing these sex change surgeries. This is simply not happening in Louisiana,” Rep. Jason Hughes, a Democrat, said Tuesday.

Hughes pointed out a report by the Louisiana Department of Health that showed just a few dozen minors received gender-affirming care between 2017 and 2021 and that there have been zero gender-affirming surgeries. The data only factored Medicaid-enrolled youths.

In order to override the governor, a two-thirds approval from both the House and Senate is required. The GOP currently holds a two-thirds majority in both chambers. The override had the votes needed, with a few Democrats siding with Republicans — turning the bill into law, pending any possible court battles that may block or delay the ban.

Louisiana joins a growing list of states that have enacted bans. But opponents say they are confident that courts will find the laws unconstitutional and strike them down — similar to what has been seen in Arkansas, Alabama and Indiana.

Louisiana lawmakers also attempted to overturn two other controversial LGBTQ+ bills that Edwards vetoed; a “ Don’t Say Gay ” bill that broadly bars teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in public school classrooms; and a measure requiring public school teachers to use the pronouns and names that align with what students were assigned at birth. Both attempts were unsuccessful and as a result will not become law.

Louisiana’s culture divide over LGBTQ+-related legislation echoes what has been seen in GOP-led statehouses across the country. Bills targeting transgender people have topped conservative agendas, and LGBTQ+ advocates say a dangerous and blatant attack is happening on their community. This year alone, more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 41 states, according to data collected by the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization.