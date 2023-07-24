Louisiana university bars a graduate student from teaching after a profane phone call to a lawmaker

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Education

Louisiana university bars a graduate student from teaching after a profane phone call to a lawmaker

 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State police are investigating and Louisiana State University has barred a graduate student from teaching after officials said the student left a profane phone message for a state lawmaker

Local news outlets report LSU identified the student as Marcus Venable. Officials say he left the message for a lawmaker who voted to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

State Sen. Mike Fesi, a Republican from Houma, said he contacted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office after receiving the voicemail on Tuesday. That’s the day that lawmakers voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the ban

Other news
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors
Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday.
FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Louisiana youths held at adult prison’s old death row suffer heat, isolation, advocates say
Advocates for juveniles held in a former death row building at a Louisiana prison for adults say the youths are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their prison cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water.
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers will try to override Democratic governor’s vetoes
Lawmakers in Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature will return to the Capitol in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards recent vetoes.
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022. The Democratic governor blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, June 30, 2023, including the state's version of a “Don't Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law. He vetoed the three bills Friday.

In a copy of the voicemail that spread widely on social media, Venable told Fesi that he can’t wait to see his name in the obituaries and makes a reference to putting his “f(asterisk)—(asterisk)ing ass in the ground.”

Fesi argued during debate that people who had received treatment for gender dysphoria when younger than 18 regretted it and now “hate their parents for letting this happen to them.” Research has show regret is relatively rare, especially when children receive comprehensive psychological counseling before starting treatment

Fesi told WAFB-TV that he respects Venable’s right to have an opinion, but he said the message “goes too far.”

State police confirmed they are investigating the complaint, but added no further comment.

LSU officials said Venable would be allowed to remain as a student, but he would no longer be “given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship.”

“As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line,” the university said in a statement.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sent a letter to LSU asking the university to drop its investigation and reinstate the chance for Venable work as a teaching assistant.