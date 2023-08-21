Child killer sentenced to life
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
See a movie for $4
Back to school
U.S. News

Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the state of Georgia from enforcing a new law that banned doctors from starting hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18.

In a ruling issued Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Geraghty granted a preliminary injunction sought by the parents of several transgender children.

At least 22 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, still allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking medications, and it allows minors who are already receiving hormone therapy to continue.

But the law bans any new patients under 18 from starting hormone therapy. It also bans most gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people under 18.

Other news
FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. A Nebraska judge on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 rejected an effort to block a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery. Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret sided with the state and allowed a law approved by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year to remain in effect. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)
Planned Parenthood appeals ruling that let Nebraska abortion ban stand
A demonstrator yells, "Protect trans kids" following veto override votes in the House at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. Transgender youth in North Carolina have lost access to gender-affirming treatments after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that legislation and others involving gender in sports and LGBTQ classroom instruction. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina laws curtailing transgender rights prompt less backlash than 2016 ‘bathroom bill’
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Florida ethics commission chair can’t work simultaneously for Disney World governing district

Geraghty’s ruling did not block the surgery ban.

During two days of hearings earlier this month, Geraghty heard conflicting testimony about the safety and benefits of hormone therapy to treat adolescents with gender dysphoria — the distress felt when someone’s gender expression does not match their gender identity.

Experts for the plaintiffs said the benefits of gender-affirming care for adolescents were well-established and profound. Defense experts raised concerns about the risks of hormone treatment and the quality of studies establishing its effectiveness.

In her ruling, Geraghty found that the parents and their middle-school age children have “established that they will suffer irreparable harm” if the children are unable to obtain treatment that has been recommended by their health care providers for their specific mental health needs.

"(T)he imminent risks of irreparable harm to Plaintiffs flowing from the ban — including risks of depression, anxiety, disordered eating, self-harm, and suicidal ideation — outweigh any harm the State will experience from the injunction,” Geraghty wrote.

Geraghty said her ruling will block enforcement of the law’s ban on hormone replacement therapy until a further court order or a trial.