Nebraska lawmaker sues conservative PAC for defamation, says online attacks led to threats

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Nebraska lawmaker sues conservative PAC for defamation, says online attacks led to threats

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt addresses a crowd, April 12, 2023, inside the Nebraska Capitol rotunda in Lincoln, Neb. On Tuesday, June 27, Hunt filed suit against the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt addresses a crowd, April 12, 2023, inside the Nebraska Capitol rotunda in Lincoln, Neb. On Tuesday, June 27, Hunt filed suit against the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MARGERY A. BECK
 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is suing a conservative political action committee for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sued the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — this week, saying they defamed her when they repeatedly called her a child “groomer” in social media posts and falsely accused her of sexually abusing her child.

The group began making those accusations in March, shortly after Hunt made an impassioned plea with her fellow lawmakers on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature to reject a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 19. She shared publicly for the first time in that speech that her teenage child is transgender and called the bill an affront to her and other parents caring for transgender teens.

Other news
FILE - Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) yells after striking out a Texas batter to end an inning during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals in Oklahoma City, Okla., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Former Oklahoma softball star Jordy Bahl has returned to her home state to play for Nebraska. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP, File)/Tulsa World via AP)
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl was homesick from the start at Oklahoma
Even as Jordy Bahl was on her way to becoming national freshman of the year at Oklahoma in 2022, her heart was back home.
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the fifth inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title
Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.
One of several cameras set up to capture live debate in the chamber of the Nebraska Legislature is shown, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. State lawmakers say their emails and phone contacts this session revealed a growing number of people who watched the Nebraska Legislature's debates this year either on public television or on their computers, phones and tablets. Some even streamed the debate in their cars. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)
Nebraska Legislature as reality TV, featuring filibuster and culture war drama
Legislative debates can be stuffy. This year’s session in Nebraska was more like reality TV, featuring culture-war rhetoric and open hostility.
FILE - Metro Nashville Council member Zulfat Suara, left, and state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, right, escort state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, back to the House chamber on April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lawmakers this year have kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana. They have staged walkouts in Oregon and filibusters in Nebraska, where interactions are so fraught that some lawmakers say they’re unsure they can work together anymore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Expulsions, walkouts, filibusters: Lawmakers grapple with acrimonious legislative sessions
Lawmakers this year kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana.

Lawmakers later passed an amended version of the bill that bans gender-confirming surgery for anyone under 19 and restricts the use of hormone treatments and puberty blockers in minors. That bill also folded in a 12-week abortion ban.

After the Nebraska Freedom Coalition began its online attacks of Hunt, the lawsuit says, others began harassing Hunt, and “she was called a groomer on Twitter no fewer than 231 times.”

She also received dozens of phone calls and emails accusing her of being a groomer or pedophile and an unfit mother. Several emails threatened her with physical harm; one called for her to be mutilated. A fake Twitter account purporting to be that of her child published her home address and called on people to “rescue” the 13-year-old from Hunt’s home. One post called for Hunt to be publicly executed.

“I am taking a stand against those who wish to defame, intimidate and harass parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and advocates who stand up for our children and Nebraskans in the fight for equality across the state,” Hunt said in a written statement following announcement of the lawsuit. “No longer will we stand by while vile and defamatory statements are made to marginalize Nebraskans.”

To highlight the gravity of those threats, the lawsuit notes that a 2020 shooting death by a man who was “hunting” sex offenders, according to prosecutors, happened just a few miles from Hunt’s home. Police said James Fairbanks went to 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci’s home, which he randomly found through an internet search for registered sex offenders, and shot the older man with a rifle seven times when Condoluci answered the door.

Nebraska Freedom Coalition responded to the lawsuit with a lengthy statement saying it is a defender of free speech, which it uses to “question, challenge, and seek truth.” The group will not be intimidated or deterred, it said. It later issued a tweet that offered a mocking apology and made contemptuous references to both Hunt and her child.

“We’re so sorry for calling Megan a groomer for actively transitioning her daughter to a son while simultaneously advocating for the right to chop the breasts off her ‘son’. Definitely NOT groomer behavior AT ALL,” the tweet read.

Hunt’s lawsuit says free speech rights don’t cover false criminal allegations and intentional disinformation.

“There is no constitutional right to speak or publish damaging falsities accusing someone of serious crimes they did not commit,” the lawsuit reads.

Peterson, Anthony and Shirley did not immediately respond Thursday to an email sent to Nebraska Freedom Coalition seeking comments from them individually. A voicemail left for Shirley was not immediately returned. Publicly listed phone numbers for Peterson and Anthony could not be found Thursday.

Attorney Adam Morfeld with the Nebraska Legal Action Fund, which is representing Hunt, also took issue with the group’s First Amendment claim.

“Maliciously accusing Nebraskans of grooming and abusing children with no factual basis only seeks to defame, harass and marginalize them,” Morfeld said. “The Nebraska Legal Action Fund will use all the legal tools at our disposal to protect Nebraskans and expose extremists, their tactics, their supporters, and misinformation.”

Hunt’s lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court, seeks an unspecified amount in damages and legal costs and asks for a jury trial.

At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states — including Nebraska — face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional, and federal judges have temporarily blocked bans in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and T ennessee. Oklahoma has agreed to not enforce its ban while opponents seek a temporary court order blocking it. A federal judge has blocked Florida from enforcing its ban on three children who have challenged the law.