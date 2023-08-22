GOP debate: How to watch
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
8 people rescued from cable car
Serena Williams gives birth to second child
U.S. News

Court battle begins over Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors

 
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the families of transgender children are in court this week fighting over whether a new law banning minors from receiving gender-affirming health care will take effect as scheduled Monday.

Lawyers last month sued to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a county judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out.

Hearings over pausing the law are taking place this week in Springfield. A judge is expected to rule before Monday.

THE LAW

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, would prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Other news
FILE - Connor McMahon, left, and Regan Collins walk in a rally outside the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. on International Transgender Day of Visibility, Friday, March 31, 2023. On Monday, Aug. 21, a federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children, the second such appellate victory for gender-affirming care restrictions that have been adopted by a growing number of Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
FILE - Female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing range while testing new body armor in Fort Campbell, Ky., Sept. 18, 2012. Female soldiers face rampant sexism, harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units, according to a report Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
FILE - A supporter for the transgender community holds up a flag in front of counter-protesters at the city's Gay Pride Festival in Atlanta on Oct. 12, 2019. A federal judge in Atlanta has blocked Georgia from enforcing part of a new law that restricts doctors from prescribing hormone therapy to transgender people under the age of 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty granted a preliminary injunction on Sunday, Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Robin Rayne, file)
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors

Missouri’s Planned Parenthood clinics had been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments before the law takes effect.

Most adults would still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid wouldn’t cover it and prisoners’ access to surgeries would be limited.

Physicians who violate the law face having their licenses revoked and being sued by patients. The law makes it easier for former patients to sue, giving them 15 years to go to court and promising at least $500,000 in damages if they succeed.

The law expires in August 2027.

LEGAL ARGUMENTS

Lawyers for the plaintiffs’ wrote in a court filing that the law unlawfully discriminates against transgender patients “by denying them medically necessary care and insurance coverage because of their sex and because of their transgender status.”

In court briefs, the Attorney General’s Office argued that the law is not discriminatory because it “applies evenly to boys and girls.”

“The only distinction made is based on the condition to be treated,” lawyers for the office wrote. “Puberty blockers, testosterone, and estrogen can all still be used to treat various conditions (such as precocious puberty). They just cannot be used as an experimental response to gender dysphoria.”

WHAT HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS SAY

The Food and Drug Administration approved puberty blockers 30 years ago to treat children with precocious puberty — a condition that causes sexual development to begin much earlier than usual. Sex hormones — synthetic forms of estrogen and testosterone — were approved decades ago to treat hormone disorders or as birth control pills.

The FDA has not approved the medications specifically to treat gender-questioning youth, but they have been used for many years for that purpose “off label,” a common and accepted practice for many medical conditions. Doctors who treat trans patients say those decades of use are proof that the treatments are not experimental.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.